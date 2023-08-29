Damage Repair Plan For Temescal Canyon Road Approved by City Council

There is Instability From Water Seepage Caused by Heavy Winter Rains

By Zach Armstrong

The Los Angeles City Council approved $800,000 in funds for the Bureau of Engineering’s mitigation plan of addressing seepage and roadway damage on Temescal Canyon Road.

The addressed portion of the busy street is the southbound lane between Pacific Coast Highway and West Bowdoin Street, a popular entry point into Pacific Palisades and the adjacent streetway of Temescal Canyon Park, Palisades Charter High School and Stadium by the Sea.

The lane experienced instability from water seepage caused by heavy winter rains earlier this year, officials said.

The approval comes shortly after Councilmember Traci Park introduced a motion to identify the needed funding. “I have personally been out there several times and I recognize the significant impacts this is having in your community,” said Park in an uploaded YouTube video. “It turns out the necessary work is going to be more expensive than we initially thought.”