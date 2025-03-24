Deadline Approaching for Wildfire Debris Removal in Burn Areas

USACE officials reported that around 1,300 properties in the Palisades Fire impact area have yet to declare whether they will opt in or out of the program

With just one week left to opt in or out of a government-sponsored wildfire debris removal program, Los Angeles County officials are urging property owners in the Palisades and Eaton burn areas to submit their Right of Entry (ROE) forms by March 31.

The program, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Los Angeles County Public Works, offers property owners who lost structures larger than 120 square feet the option to have debris removed at no direct cost. Those who opt out must arrange for cleanup independently, according to county officials. Forms can be accessed at recovery.lacounty.gov.

“Los Angeles County is calling on every property owner to partner with us to accelerate wildfire recovery by completing Right of Entry forms by March 31,” County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement. “Whatever you decide, please do so in the next seven days. I am especially concerned about our coastal properties. If you own a home or know someone who does along PCH, please complete the form so we can urgently clean up the beach and reopen PCH.”

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart emphasized the urgency of clearing debris to begin the rebuilding process. “No one can start rebuilding until it’s complete,” he said. “We know this is a difficult time, but you do not have to go through it alone. County specialists are available at Malibu City Hall and our new Malibu Rebuild Center is open to guide you through the entire process.”

USACE officials reported that around 1,300 properties in the Palisades Fire impact area have yet to declare whether they will opt in or out of the program. “Fewer constraints and fewer unknowns greatly assist the Corps in moving faster,” said Col. Brian D. Sawser, commander of the USACE Pacific Palisades Emergency Field Office. “The greatest unknown right now is whether the remaining undeclared properties will opt in or opt out.”

Homeowners who opt into the program will have fire debris removed by USACE, with some control over the removal of hazard trees and foundations. The county will seek reimbursement from insurance companies for covered costs after homeowners settle their claims. Those who do not opt in must hire qualified contractors and secure the necessary permits to complete cleanup by June 30.

The March 31 deadline also applies to nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, and owners of condos and RVs. Organizations that provide essential social services must apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration by the same date.

Additionally, FEMA’s Individual Assistance deadline is March 31. Homeowners who are underinsured or awaiting insurance claims are encouraged to apply through DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

For assistance, homeowners can contact the LA County Public Works Fire Debris Hotline at 844-347-3332 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center in person.