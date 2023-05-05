Dean Factor Sells Malibu Home For Nearly $40 Million

Great-Grandson Of Cosmetics Mogul Max Factor, Has Reportedly Sold His Malibu Property For $37.5 Million in A Transaction That Was Off-Market.

By Zach Armstrong

Dean Factor, Great-grandson of cosmetics mogul Max Factor, has reportedly sold his Malibu property for $37.5 million in a transaction that was off-market.

The Boathouse Trust, managed by Gelfand Rennert & Feldman accountant Enza Cohn, was the buyer and had secured a $27 million mortgage from City National Bank to fund the purchase.

The property sits on a 0.4-acre plot. It features a three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom primary residence and a three-bedroom guesthouse. Factor listed the property for $40 million earlier this year, after being on the rental market for over a year. The estate was most recently available to lease for $100,000 every month.

Factor and his wife, Shannon, have owned the residence for more than 10 years. They bought the estate for $15.3 million in 2010.