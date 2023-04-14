Denise Carolyn’s Pacific Palisades Boutique to Close After 20 Years

Beloved women’s boutique announces closure of Antioch Street location

Denise Carolyn, a beloved women’s boutique that has been a staple of Pacific Palisades for over 20 years, has announced its closure. Founded in 1998 by Denise Carolyn Meyerson, the boutique originally started in Sherman Oaks before expanding to its Antioch Street location in Pacific Palisades. Known for its stylish, fun, and unique clothing and accessories, Denise Carolyn has been a dream come true for its owner.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own fashion boutique,” said Denise Carolyn Meyerson on her website. “I started out in LA as an actress but also wanted to pursue my other dream, which was to do anything in fashion. I’m a really good shopper and can dress people, so the dream began and became so successful it took over my life.”

Denise Carolyn recently took to Instagram on Thursday, March 30 to share the news of the shop’s closure. “I would like to thank all of you for your continued loyalty, business, but most importantly allowing us to be a part of your lives and this great community for the last two decades,” read the announcement. “Sadly, it is time to close our doors at the beginning of May.”

To express their gratitude to customers, Denise Carolyn will be holding a “going out of business sale” throughout the month of April, with discounted merchandise, furniture, and fixtures available for sale.

However, the boutique also shared that this isn’t the end. Denise Carolyn will be transitioning to an online store soon, and also has plans to open a new location in Franklin, Tennessee. “We have a beautiful space that we are currently building out,” the announcement stated. “My family and I are so excited to start this new chapter in our lives. I know I’ll miss all of you, and please know that I sincerely appreciate each of you. I hope to see you and thank you personally in these next few weeks. I’ll miss you, Pacific Palisades.”

Follow @denisecarolyn_la on Instagram for more information