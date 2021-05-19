76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from the design review board, learn more in this video brought to you by Deckote Waterproofing.
Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan
Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies
The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship * LAFD...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Sew to Go?
May 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation
A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
