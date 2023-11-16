Draycott to Celebrate Thanksgiving with Three-Course Meal

Photo: Instagram: @the_draycott

The Eatery, From Marissa and Matt Hermer, Is a European-Style Restaurant/Cafe

By Zach Armstrong

The Draycott will be offering a special three course Thanksgiving Feast prepared by Chef Ivo Filhoon and his team to celebrate the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23 between 11:30 .a.m to 8 p.m. 

With adult tickets priced at $100 (Kids tickets being $50 and optional wine pairing at $55), customers can choose between the Pumpkin Soup or the Delicata Squash as a starter. Then have their pick of a main entree among the Roasted Organic Mary’s Turkey, Sweet Potato Ravioli or Vegetable Curry menu items. To finish it off sweetly, dessert options include the Pumpkin & Pecan Pie or the Roasted Apples.

The Draycott is located at 15255 Palisades Village Ln. The eatery, from Marissa and Matt Hermer, is a European-style restaurant/cafe that includes a sun-drenched patio. It also raises funds for local charity partners each month during its Happy Hour.

To book a spot at Draycott’s Thanksgiving event, go to https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/the-draycott/events/thanksgiving-2023-2023-11-23?seats=2&date=2023-11-15.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Fast-Tracks I-10 Freeway Reopening After Intensive Repairs

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Collaborative Effort, 24/7 Operations Ensures Swift Recovery for Key LA Artery By Dolores Quintana Thanks to a concerted, round-the-clock effort,...

Photo: Instagram: @dagwoodspizza
Dining, News

Wilshire Blvd. Pizzeria to Close Before 2024

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

The Eatery Has Also Shown a Philanthropic Side By Zach Armstrong Dagwoods, a well-known Santa Monica pizzeria located at 820...
Dining, Video

(Video) This is Gladstone’s New Happy Hour Concept

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

Gladstone’s is staying open and has a new happy hour plus more to offer. @palisadesnews Gladstone’s has a new happy...
News, Video

(Video) See What’s Coming Up at Pierson Playhouse

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

These three plays are coming up soon at Pierson Playhouse. @palisadesnews These three plays are coming up soon at Pierson...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Monthly Book Club for Mid-Grade Readers Coming This Weekend

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

This Month’s Book Is an Illustrated Memoir By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Branch Library will hold its regular event for...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Venice Oceanarium to Hold On-The-Beach Reading of Moby Dick

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

Participants Can Drop In at Any Time During the Specified Hours The Venice Oceanarium is set to host a unique...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali Library to Host Noir Film Festival

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

The Inaugural Feature is an Adaption from a Raymond Chandler Novel The Palisades Branch Library will host the “NOIR FESTIVAL:...
News, Video

(Video) Another Car Crashes into Cyclist at Same Intersection

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

At 19th and Idaho, a two-way stop rather than four, another cyclist has been struck by a vehicle. @palisadesnews Two...

Photo: Official
News

Unlock Everyday Wonder with Dr. Dacher Keltner at The Willows School

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

A Conversation on Awe, Compassion, and Human Nature Transformation By Dolores Quintana The Willows Community School will host AWE: The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cliff May-Designed Home in Palisades Lists for $21.5 Million

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

The Residence Includes Horse Stables and Hidden Gardens Nestled behind wooden gates that open to an allure of mature Olive...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

See Where This Palisadian Zip Code Ranks in America’s Priciest

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023 By Zach Armstrong Locals of the Pacific Palisades typically...

Photo: LAFD Screenshot
News

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

November 10, 2023

Read more
November 10, 2023

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art By Zach Armstrong He didn’t know what...
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @palisadesnews Ice...

Photo: GoFundMe and BCC
News

Multi-Car Accident Claims the Life of Postal Carrier Miguel Hernandez Jr. in Brentwood

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Support Fund Launched, Hernandez’s Kindness, Love For Family Remembered By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Community Council’s newsletter announced the tragic...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR