Draycott to Celebrate Thanksgiving with Three-Course Meal

The Eatery, From Marissa and Matt Hermer, Is a European-Style Restaurant/Cafe

By Zach Armstrong

The Draycott will be offering a special three course Thanksgiving Feast prepared by Chef Ivo Filhoon and his team to celebrate the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23 between 11:30 .a.m to 8 p.m.

With adult tickets priced at $100 (Kids tickets being $50 and optional wine pairing at $55), customers can choose between the Pumpkin Soup or the Delicata Squash as a starter. Then have their pick of a main entree among the Roasted Organic Mary’s Turkey, Sweet Potato Ravioli or Vegetable Curry menu items. To finish it off sweetly, dessert options include the Pumpkin & Pecan Pie or the Roasted Apples.

The Draycott is located at 15255 Palisades Village Ln. The eatery, from Marissa and Matt Hermer, is a European-style restaurant/cafe that includes a sun-drenched patio. It also raises funds for local charity partners each month during its Happy Hour.

To book a spot at Draycott’s Thanksgiving event, go to https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/the-draycott/events/thanksgiving-2023-2023-11-23?seats=2&date=2023-11-15.