Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

Real Estate, Video

(Video) This $6M Home Has 1,300 Sq Ft of Decks and Balconies

August 21, 2023

Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms. @palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks...
News, Video

(Video) High-End Eyeglass Store Coming to Palisades Village

August 18, 2023

Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...
News, Video

(Video) This is Palisades Dolphins’ 23-24 Football Schedule

August 16, 2023

Check out this year’s Dolphins football schedule. @palisadesnews Dolphins football is coming back #palisades #pacificpalisades #highschoolfootball #football #highschool #fypシ ♬...
News, Video

(Video) Hitchhiker Missing After Unsuccessful Search

August 15, 2023

After two others were hoisted, an adult male hitchhiker is missing around Will Rogers State Park. @palisadesnews A hitchiker is...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Local School Spends 100,000 in Attempt to Change Leasing Act

August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
News, Video

(Video) Children’s Art Decorates Median at Sunset and Chautauqua

August 11, 2023

YMCA students painted 45 cardboard flowers. @palisadesnews Children’s art covers median between Chautauqua and Sunset in Pacific Palisades #childrensart #art...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @palisadesnews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
Dining, Video

(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu

August 10, 2023

Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @palisadesnews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
News, Video

(Video) A Beautiful Afternoon at Palisades Village Green

August 8, 2023

This is what a sunny day at Palisades Village Green looks like. @palisadesnews This is what a beautiful afternoon at...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside This $2.5M Palisades Home Now on the Market

August 7, 2023

The three-bedroom home, at 16857 W Sunset Blvd, is listed by Michelle Bolotin of Compass. @palisadesnews This $2.5 million home...
News, Video

(Video) Three Hikers Airlifted From Pacific Palisades in Under Four Months

August 4, 2023

Since late April, three people have been airlifted by LAFD from Pacific Palisades trails. @palisadesnews Three hikers airlifted from Palisades...
Dining, Video

(Video) Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at the Six Chowhouse

August 3, 2023

Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @palisadesnews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
News, Video

(Video) Picnic Tables at Will Rogers Park

August 2, 2023

Multiple picnic tables provided at Will Rogers Park. @palisadesnews Multiple picnic tables are provided at Will Rogers State Park #picnic...
News, Video

(Video) New Plays Coming to Pierson Playhouse

August 1, 2023

Two new plays are coming in 2023 to Pierson Playhouse @palisadesnews These plays are coming to Pierson Playhouse #palisades #pacificpalisades...
News, Video

(Video) Offensive Graffiti Spotted at Pali Rec Center

July 28, 2023

At Palisades Rec Center, crews worked to remove vile graffiti from the gym building on July 24. @palisadesnews Offensive graffiti...

