Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
August 21, 2023 Staff Writer
Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms. @palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks...
August 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...
August 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Check out this year’s Dolphins football schedule. @palisadesnews Dolphins football is coming back #palisades #pacificpalisades #highschoolfootball #football #highschool #fypシ ♬...
August 15, 2023 Staff Writer
After two others were hoisted, an adult male hitchhiker is missing around Will Rogers State Park. @palisadesnews A hitchiker is...
August 14, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
August 11, 2023 Staff Writer
YMCA students painted 45 cardboard flowers. @palisadesnews Children’s art covers median between Chautauqua and Sunset in Pacific Palisades #childrensart #art...
August 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @palisadesnews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
August 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @palisadesnews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
August 8, 2023 Staff Writer
This is what a sunny day at Palisades Village Green looks like. @palisadesnews This is what a beautiful afternoon at...
August 7, 2023 Staff Writer
The three-bedroom home, at 16857 W Sunset Blvd, is listed by Michelle Bolotin of Compass. @palisadesnews This $2.5 million home...
August 4, 2023 Staff Writer
Since late April, three people have been airlifted by LAFD from Pacific Palisades trails. @palisadesnews Three hikers airlifted from Palisades...
August 3, 2023 Staff Writer
Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @palisadesnews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
August 2, 2023 Staff Writer
Multiple picnic tables provided at Will Rogers Park. @palisadesnews Multiple picnic tables are provided at Will Rogers State Park #picnic...
August 1, 2023 Staff Writer
Two new plays are coming in 2023 to Pierson Playhouse @palisadesnews These plays are coming to Pierson Playhouse #palisades #pacificpalisades...
July 28, 2023 Staff Writer
At Palisades Rec Center, crews worked to remove vile graffiti from the gym building on July 24. @palisadesnews Offensive graffiti...
