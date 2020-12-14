A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Palisades Crime Update: Keep Second Story Windows Locked!
Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include an attempted burglary via a second-floor window. Learn more in the latest Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
December 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...Read more