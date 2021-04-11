Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Crime, News

Car to Car Shooting on PCH

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Palisades crime update from LAPD Acting SLO Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes car to car shooting on...
Video

When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...

The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant  By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, Video

Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....

Photo: La La Land Kind Cafe (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 7, 2021

Read more
April 7, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe...
Lifestyle, News

Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Video

Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Opinion, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Tom Elias Palisades News Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...

Homeless, News

Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 2, 2021

Read more
April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
Video

Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR