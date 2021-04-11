Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
Car to Car Shooting on PCH
April 9, 2021 Palisades News
Palisades crime update from LAPD Acting SLO Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes car to car shooting on...
When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?
April 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...
Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene
April 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 7, 2021 Staff Writer
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe...
Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021
April 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...
Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning
By Tom Elias Palisades News Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...Read more
POPULAR
When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?
On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...Read more