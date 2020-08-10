Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Video
Related Posts
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Health, News, Video

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
News, Video

Malibu County Fair Cancelled: Palisades Today – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu County Fair Cancelled * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline...
News, Video

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
News, Video

You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You Can Run for Palisades Community Council * LA Will Shut...
Video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
Video, Westside Wellness

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Video

Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? * LA Rents Decreasing?...
News, Video

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
News, Video

Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
News, Video

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
News, Video

Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR