Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always profitable service in this video made possible by School of Rock

in Video
Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020

October 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020

October 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 30, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020

September 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 29, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 26, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 25, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020

September 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 22, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...

