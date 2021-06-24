Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible The Canyon Club.
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Visiting the Oldest Private Cemetery in Los Angeles
June 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pascual Marquez family cemetery has a rich history dating back to 1839 and is located on the same site...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Summer Safety Tips When Hiking and Biking Outdoors
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LAFD Captain Erik Scott gives us tips on staying safe while enjoying the mountains this summer. Brought to you by...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
Residents Believe Homeless Couple Started Recent Pacific Palisades Mobile Home Park Fire
June 15 fire breaks out Bowl Mobile Home Park By Toi Creel A homeless couple is accused being the cause...Read more
