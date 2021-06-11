A large garrison flag remains missing from the veterans national cemetery in Westwood after it was stolen from on Memorial Day. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Flag Stolen From Veterans Cemetery
Summer Bocce Ball Leagues Starting Soon at Veterans Park
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades Bocce is kicking off its inaugural summer bocce season at Veterans Gardens with leagues for all ages, learn more...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M: Palisades Today – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M *...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Palisades Women’s Club is Kicking Off the Summer With A New Elected Team
June 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The PPWC is a non-profit organization of women supporting each other and the community since 1925, learn what they are...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Local Bobcat Gives Birth To Three Kittens in Unique Location
June 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
National Park Service biologists discovered bobcat B-370 and three kittens inside the cavity of a large oak tree, learn the...
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping
June 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
