“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of a The Independence, Santa Monica restaurant. “A lot of people have either moved or don’t want to work.” Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping
June 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Palisades Gas Station Redevelopment Update
This Pacific Palisades gas station may soon look different and stop doing automotive services. Learn more in this video made...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Wine Bar Coming to Pacific Palisades
May 27, 2021 Staff Writer
Enoteca 5 coming this summer to next to Cinque Terre WEST By Kerry Slater The Pacific Palisades is getting a...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...
