Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and tea drinks, but also supporting foster youths with paid internships. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.

