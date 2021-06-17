Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened the first Dr. Shica’s Bakery storefront in Westfield Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Dining, Video
