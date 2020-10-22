A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn more in this video made possible by DBR Roofing
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
October 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal *...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
