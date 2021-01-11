Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?
A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021
January 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
