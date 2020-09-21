Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down the value of her property. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 19, 2020

Read more
September 19, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, Video

Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
Video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

Read more
September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
News, Video

Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
Homeless, News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Video

Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
News, Video

Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
Dining, Video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR