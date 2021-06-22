Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Upbeat Beat, Video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Video

The California Heritage Museum Welcomes Back Visitors With a Unique and Stunning Quilt Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Video

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
News, Video

Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...

Rendering of the West Edge development. Credit: Hines.
Real Estate

Gelson’s Selected as Anchor Grocer for West End Development

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Gelson’s to occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge By Sam Catanzaro Real estate firm Hines has announced...

A rendering of the restaurant that will replace Gladstones, designed by Frank Gehry and operated by Wolfgang Puck. Photos: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. s
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
Video

The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Video

Summer Safety Tips When Hiking and Biking Outdoors

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

LAFD Captain Erik Scott gives us tips on staying safe while enjoying the mountains this summer. Brought to you by...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Uncategorized, Video

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Video

Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
News, Real Estate

Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...

Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Sugar Ray Leonard Selling Pacific Palisades Mega Mansion for $46.5 million

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

If sold at its current print price, it would be the second largest sale in the Pacific Palisades By Toi...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR