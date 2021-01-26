Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video brought to you by 911 Covid Testing Center.

Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades: Palisades Today – January, 25, 2021

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades *...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...
Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign *...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021

January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021

January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu *...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...

