Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Red Cross Blood Drive This Week! Palisades Today – May, 10, 2021
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potential Microgrid Coming to Pacific Palisades? * Red Cross Blood Drive...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural in Venice
May 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues
Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
Palisades Library to Remain Closed Despite County Wide Reopening: Palisades Today – May, 3, 2021
May 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein Passes Away * Palisades Library to Remain...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Palisades Local Celebrates National Poetry Month
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades local, artist, and author Sara Jane Boyers celebrates National Poetry Month in a unique way that involves the community,...
