Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...
News, Video

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
News, Video

Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...

Rendering of 17346 Sunset Boulevard. Photo: LACDP.
News, Real Estate

Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Real Estate, Video

Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
News, Video

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Video

Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Health, News, Video

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR