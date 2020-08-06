Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader Mings. In the wake of a petition calling for the renaming of these products, hear what Westsiders have to say about this issue, in this video brought to you by Artist Michael Hunt.

in Video
