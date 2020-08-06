Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader Mings. In the wake of a petition calling for the renaming of these products, hear what Westsiders have to say about this issue, in this video brought to you by Artist Michael Hunt.
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You Can Run for Palisades Community Council * LA Will Shut...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? * LA Rents Decreasing?...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?
A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020
July 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19: Palisades Today – July, 23, 2020
July 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19 * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
July 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier: Palisades Today – July, 20, 2020
July 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier * How Schools...
Westside Food Scene: Papille Gustative Cafe
Papille Gustative Cafe is a hyper local, hyper fresh, farm to table cafe. Highlighting season dishes created in their low impact...
New Luxury Property Listing: Palisades Today – July, 16, 2020
July 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Luxury Property Listing * Los Angeles Headed for Another Shutdown?...
