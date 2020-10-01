Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...Read more
POPULAR
Handful of Westside Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List
Eater LA includes handful of Westside restaurants among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater A handful of Westside restaurants...Read more