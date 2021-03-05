A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built built west of the 405 in decades. Learn more in this video made possible by Mofrad Financial Solutions.
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Quinn’s Coco For The Cure Raises Awareness and Kindness.
March 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 5th annual Quinn’s Coco for the cure event hosted a drive through coco stand bringing together the community and...
Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired
After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.
After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns
Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Former Jack-in-the-Box Development
February 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades is more certain. Located at...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...Read more