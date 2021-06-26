Edify TV: Westside Tourism Recovering?

A busy Memorial Day weekend in which local hotel occupancy rates reached their highest levels since the pandemic began has business owners hopeful with summer now underway. Learn more in this video made possible by Windsor Row from Deasy Penner Podley.

Real Estate, Video

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Summer Programs for Kids at the Brentwood Library

June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021

The Donald Bruce Kaufman – Brentwood Branch Library has summer programs for kids and adults, learn all about them in...
Video

Visiting the Oldest Private Cemetery in Los Angeles

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

The Pascual Marquez family cemetery has a rich history dating back to 1839 and is located on the same site...
Video

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
News, Video

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Video

The California Heritage Museum Welcomes Back Visitors With a Unique and Stunning Quilt Exhibition

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Video

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
News, Video

Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...
Video

The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Video

Summer Safety Tips When Hiking and Biking Outdoors

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

LAFD Captain Erik Scott gives us tips on staying safe while enjoying the mountains this summer. Brought to you by...

