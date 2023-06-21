Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations recommended.
Elegant Tea Service at FIG is the Perfect Summer Activity
(Video) Polo Game Takes Place at Will Rogers State Park
June 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Nonprofit charity Teen Cancer America hosted multiple polo matches in Pacific Palisades on June 17 and 18. @palisadesnews Polo match...
(Video) Walk Past These Luxurious Palisades Homes
June 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Take a walk in a magnificent neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Take a walk in a luxurious Palisades neighborhood...
Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee
June 15, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...
Malibu Wine Tasting Event Taking Place This Weekend
June 15, 2023 Staff Writer
The Journey Begins at the Heart of Malibu, Where Several Wine Tasting Options Await Embark on a wine tasting experience...
ATAM Holding Culinary Camp for Kids
June 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Participants Will Cook and Savor at Least Two Plates a Day The Academy of Technology, Art and Music will hold...
What’s on the Menu at Delizioso Cinque?
June 14, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Paninis, Pizza, Soups, Salads and Gelato Is Served By Zach Armstrong Delizioso Cinque opened in Pacific Palisades this year inside...
(Video) Summer Youth Programs Coming to Local YMCA
June 14, 2023 Staff Writer
YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer. @palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer...
Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations Increase as City Enforcement Decreases
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
(Video) This Antique Store Sells It All in Palisades
June 9, 2023 Staff Writer
Collections Antiques and Books is Located Next to Palisades Village @palisadesnews Collections Antiques and Books sells it all in Pacific...
The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...
(Video) Check Out New Renovations at Palisades’ Starbucks
June 8, 2023 Staff Writer
The Starbucks next to Palisades Village has reopened after weeks of renovations. @palisadesnews Palisades’ Starbucks has finished renovations! Take a...
These Menu Items Cost $150 at Gladstones
June 8, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Restaurant Provides Beautiful Beachside Dining By Zach Armstrong Gladstones is a seafood delicacy of the Pacific Palisades. Founded in...
Food Trucks to Accompany Elvis Movie Screening
June 8, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Over Two-Hour Long Movie Pictures the Life of Music Icon Elvis By Zach Armstrong A series of food trucks...
(Video) This Is Where Polo Is Played in Palisades
June 7, 2023 Staff Writer
The Will Rogers Polo Club hosts its activities on this field in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews This is where Polo happens...
Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner
June 1, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...
