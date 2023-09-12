Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

Photo: Facebook: Fox News

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance

By Zach Armstrong

In an upcoming biography, Elon Musk says a private K-12 Santa Monica school is at fault for the anti-wealth views of his transgender daughter who regrets being related to the billionaire in any way, the Daily Mail reported.

In the Wall Street Journal excerpt from author Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk”, 19-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson’s spiteful views of her father is described as Musk’s most painful experience since the sudden death of his 10-week-old firstborn. According to the book, Musk didn’t show disdain for his daughter’s gender transition. It was while she attended the Crossroads School of Arts and Sciences, with annual tuition costs as much as $50,000, when she began to voice Marxist-leaning views.  

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk told the author. The South African-born entrepreneur also compared Crossroads to Twitter’s platform, saying it had “become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right wing and anti-establishment voices,” LA Magazine reported. A conviction that led to Musk’s infamous 2022 Twitter takeover. 

Musk, first recognized as the real-life Tony Stark figure behind SpaceX and Tesla, has taken it upon himself to defeat what he describes as “woke ideology”, a term affiliated with political correctness, race and gender diversity initiatives, censorship and Marxism. Reports from Daily Mail and LA Magazine don’t indicate that Musk explains how Crossroads encouraged his daughter’s views. The school’s website states it prepares students to “think critically,” and “commit themselves to lives that value community, justice and activism.” It also includes a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office that overlooks several programs. The school also established a Rise Committee to use “radical empathy” in its recommendations of improving diversity.

Crossroads has not responded to inquiries from Santa Monica Mirror.

 Opened in 1971, Crossroads is ranked No. 6 in Niche’s Best High Schools for Arts in California, and has been called a “nepotism baby” school for its history of educating the children of celebrities. Some famous alumni include Kate Hudson, Jonah Hill, Gwyneth Paltrow and both Deschanel sisters.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dolphins Football Top Western League Standings

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Palisades Comes off a Strong Victory Over St. Genevieve By Zach Armstrong The new season of high school football is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Charged in Malibu Stabbing of Estranged Husband

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

She Allegedly Enticed the Man to Malibu, Where He Was Fatally Stabbed A 21-year-old woman, Thania Ruano, has been formally...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisades Home With French Country Accents on Market for $3.3M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Spa-Like Bathroom Includes a Standalone Tub, Rainfall Shower, a Vanity and Sauna This traditional residence exudes the charm of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated 1950s Malibu Beach Home on Market for Nearly $8.5M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

A Gated Courtyard Entry Opens to Tantalizing Ocean Views By Zach Armstrong Built in 1958, this three-bedroom Malibu home at...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Malibu Retreat to Include “Sacred Feminine Rituals”

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Other Exercises Will Include Somatic Reprogramming Practices By Zach Armstrong “Embracing The Arc Of The Feminine”, a series of experiential...

Photo: Instagram: @thegarybusey
Hard, News

Actor Accused of Hit-and-Run Incident in Malibu

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

The Lethal Weapon Actor Is Alleged to Have Collided His Blue Volvo With Another Vehicle Actor Gary Busey, who already...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Circuit Building and Coding Class for Teenagers Coming to Palisades

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Students Will Build Circuits Using Breadboards, Batteries, LEDs, Switches, and Other Electronic Components Arduino, a potent microcontroller, holds the potential...

Photo: Instagram: @juanitang
Dining, News

This Is Who Will Design the Gladstones Restaurant Replacement

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

The Award-Winning Architect Is Behind Projects Such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall By Zach Armstrong Sometime in 2024, famous...

Photo: Instagram: @edo_bites
Dining, News

Here’s What’s for Dessert at the Health-Centric edo bites

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

edo bites Is the Creation of Edoardo Baldi of Baldi Ristorante By Zach Armstrong edo bites, a creation of chef...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Instagram: @prince_harry-officialfanpage_
News, Real Estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Murkle Reportedly Eyeing Malibu Property

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

The Couple Have Made Neighbors Complain Over Swarms of Photographers and Helicopters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly...

Photo: Google Earth
News

September Comes To The Brentwood Library, Palisades Library Closed Until September 15

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Brentwood Will Host A Concert on September 23 With Miss Kym By Dolores Quintana As the Brentwood Library steps into...

Photo: Instagram: @courttheatre
Hard, News

Getty Villa Hosting Gospel Recreation of Greek Mythology

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Adaptation of the 2,400-Year-Old-Play Will Blend Black Spiritual Performance By Zach Armstrong A musical theater event at Getty Villa’s Outdoor...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Authorities Investigate Malibu Beach Death

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

The Victim is Described as a Devoted New Father to a 3-Month-Old Son and Involved in a Domestic Violence Dispute...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR