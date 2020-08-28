Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke selling in Venice, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 29, 2020

Read more
August 29, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
News, Real Estate

City of LA Brings Charges Against TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...
Video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, Video

PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
Dining, Video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Video

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
News, Video

Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Real Estate, Video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...
News, Video

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
News, Video

Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR