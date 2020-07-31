Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents
* LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients to Quarantine?
Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020
Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?
A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices
July 29, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds,...
Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People
July 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among...
Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020
July 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Palisades Crime Update
July 28, 2020 Palisades News
Robbery Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/21/20 at 9 PM. The suspect (male, NFD) smashed a window on victim’s vehicle while victim...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19: Palisades Today – July, 23, 2020
July 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19 * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Ask Mike Bonin a Question
July 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week By Sam Catanzaro Palisades News will interview Los Angeles City...
Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases
July 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows By Sam Catanzaro A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge...
High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until Winter
July 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
July 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier: Palisades Today – July, 20, 2020
July 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier * How Schools...
Garcetti Warns Los Angeles on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order
July 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
Spree of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update
July 20, 2020 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore In a period of a little over 24 hours, four vehicles were...
