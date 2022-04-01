Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes.
Rendering: Huntington Estate Properties.
News, Real Estate

Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion

April 2, 2022

Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market

April 2, 2022

Nearly century-old property hits market  By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
News

PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

April 1, 2022

Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

April 1, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Video, Wellness

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...

Photo: facebook (@santamonicamtns)
News, Upbeat Beat

40 Immigrants Become United States Citizens During Santa Monica Mountains Ceremony

March 29, 2022

Submitted by the National Park Service In a beautiful courtyard in the Santa Monica Mountains, 40 immigrants became United States...
Video

Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

March 29, 2022

Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...

P-104, a young male mountain lion captured and collared on March 8, 2022, was hit and killed by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in the early morning hours of March 23, 2022. Photo: NPS / Coby Bishop.
News

Young Mountain Lion Fatally Struck by Vehicle on PCH

March 29, 2022

P-104 killed in Malibu last week By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on...
News, Video

American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022

March 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
News, Real Estate

Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for Nearly $60 Million

March 27, 2022

Former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...

