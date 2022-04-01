The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion
Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...
Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market
Nearly century-old property hits market By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...
Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction
Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon
April 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to...
Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!
April 1, 2022 Nick Antonicello
City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores
April 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
40 Immigrants Become United States Citizens During Santa Monica Mountains Ceremony
March 29, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the National Park Service In a beautiful courtyard in the Santa Monica Mountains, 40 immigrants became United States...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
Young Mountain Lion Fatally Struck by Vehicle on PCH
March 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
P-104 killed in Malibu last week By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on...
American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022
March 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for Nearly $60 Million
March 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades...
Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting
March 27, 2022 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
digital
