Entrepreneurial Couple Launch Story Creation App for Children

Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai Made The Storytime Adventure Creation Platform For Kids To Choose Their Own Adventure.

By Zach Armstrong

A Pacific Palisades couple have launched an app that uses Artificial Intelligence so that children can create their own bedtime stories.

SmartDreams, created by Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai, is a storytime adventure creation platform that allows kids to choose from a set of animals, heroes, sidekicks, locations, foods and more. From there, stories are revealed in seconds for them to enjoy. According to the company, parents can be assured their child’s information and creations are completely protected because of the platform’s secure interface that requires parent permission to operate.

“The idea for SmartDreams was born out of those precious moments with our daughter before bedtime,” Dua said. “One night at bedtime she asked me to tell her a story about a bear, a forest and a pizza — and inspiration struck. As I struggled to bring those elements to life in a story that could both entertain and include her in the process, I knew that other parents who cherish storytime with their children at bedtime might love turning their children’s minds into a co-pilot for the nighttime ritual. That’s when we decided to create a solution that would bring the unique magic and childlike creativity to life.”

Dua and Desai are quite the entrepreneurial duo. The pair were the founders behind health tech companies Renee and Heal. Desai was also the founding CEO of FitOrbit from 2008 through 2014, during which time he led an over $15.5 million venture capital raise and secured partnerships with Sears, Jenny Craig and Anthem Blue Cross, according to his LinkedIn.