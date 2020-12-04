Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by .7% in December and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
December 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Palisades Stakeholders Object to Possibility of Digital Bus Shelter Signs
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council and Palisades PRIDE send joint letter in opposition to proposal By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades stakeholders...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
November 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
