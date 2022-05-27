Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million

15000 Corona Del Mar. Photo: The MLS

Sale second most expensive in the Palisades this year

By Dolores Quintana

Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold his mansion in the Pacific Palisades for $25.5 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property is on a hilltop at 15000 Corona Del Mar and spans 6,673 square feet of space. It sits in a gated community of 12 lots in the Huntington Palisades. 

The sale closed on April 29 and the buyer has not been named.

The home is six bedrooms and six and a half baths and was listed for sale in March for almost $30 million. It was originally constructed in 1999 and sits on a 0.78-acre lot according to Zillow.com. The home has luxury amenities that include a pool and spa, a gym, a theatre and an outdoor kitchen with a firepit and pizza oven.

The sale is the second-largest residential sale in the Pacific Palisades area this year. Interestingly, the estate that is ranked number one is the house next door at 14984 Corona Del Mar. 

Thomas Giovine, a hedge fund manager and film producer sold the custom-built estate for $33.9 million in April. 

Prager is the Chief Financial Officer of data storage at the company OpenDrives currently. Previously he worked at Legendary Entertainment and was the company’s CFO when it was bought by Dalian Wanda Group, a Chinese conglomerate, in 2016.

Prager purchased the estate for almost $12.4 million in the fall of 2014. He did make some renovations namely remodeling the rooms and adding the pool according to Mansion Global.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of The Agency represented Prager in the sale.

