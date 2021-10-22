Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you by The Playground.
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year: Palisades Today – October 18, 2021
October 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dog Park Updates From Parks and Recreation Task Force * Fire...
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
Palisades Lutheran Church To Host First Annual Oktoberfest 5k Charity Run: Palisades Today – October 11, 2021
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Has Returned * Palisades Lutheran Church To...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th: Palisades Today – October 4, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th * Design Review...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
RECENT POSTS
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....Read more
POPULAR
Palisades RV Fire Under Investigation
No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...Read more