Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu

Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

By Dolores Quintana

Farmshop in the Brentwood Country Mart has revealed its fabulous new dinner menu. Located at 225 26th Street in Santa Monica, the restaurant is only taking reservations for their dinner hours at this time. Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 

Established in 2010, it has been a long time since the last dinner service at the restaurant. The menu comes with the admonition that “cell phones, tweeting and e-mailing have been proved harmful to other diners’ appetites, please refrain.”

The dinner menu is comprised of three courses and sides, the first course is the starters, or appetizers, which are Calvisius Caviar with our seeded pumpernickel and achadinha cultured butter which is $98, Mike & Sons Deviled Eggs with blue hill smoked trout and soft herbs for $16, organic chicken liver mousse with housemade lemon cucumber pickles, sangria gelee and our sourdough for $21 and Chips & Dip with herbed farmer’s cheese and Grey Whale Gin cured salmon roe for $19.

The second course, entitled Next has avocado hummus with Santa Barbara pistachio salsa verde, Nigella seeds and lavash for $17, a salad of Salanova lettuces from Coleman Family Farms with shaved crudités, Coastal Creamery goat gouda, Freddy Guy’s hazelnuts, fines herbs and citrus dressing for $17, a Crudo of Royal Hamachi with Weiser Farms melons, anise hyssop, finger limes and fresh wasabi for $23, citrus marinated olives with goats milk feta and Marcona almonds for $11, crispy artichokes with di Stefano burrata, Regier Farms stone fruit, nasturtium pesto and activated macadamia for $23, Thorne Family Farms Yellow Tomato Gazpacho with avocado chutney, saffron & California olive oil for $16 and Acquerello risotto fritters with our zesty tomato sauce with Cravero Cellars parmesan for $16.

The third course is dubbed Followed By, which is the entree menu and comes with choices like line-caught halibut with heirloom tomatoes, artichokes barigoule, Bloomsdale spinach, Taggiasca olives and Ras El Hanout for $46, Snake River Farms eye of ribeye with herbed smashed potatoes and charred broccoli di Ciccio, Fromage blanc béarnaise and black garlic for $69, Liberty Farms Duck Breast with sweet corn pudding, charred Jimmy Nardello peppers and plum glaze for $38, Angry Crab Spaghetti Nero Pasta with Alle-Pia ‘Nduja sausage, Pacific Dungeness crab, herbed walnuts and calabrian chili pesto for $36, Pitman’s Heritage Chicken a la plancha that is shawarma spiced with preserved lemon labneh, house made pita and pickled shallots for $35 and slow baked salmon with caramelized fennel, terry ranch figs, chickpea Panisse & caper berry condiment for $38.

The last section of the menu is a menu of sides available to order as additions to the other dishes. This section comes with smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes with creamy avocado pistou and watercress for $12, heirloom Quinoa Tabbouleh with cherry tomatoes, summer herbs and eureka lemon for $12, charred Broccoli di Ciccio with fat uncle farms lemon pepper almonds and corno pepper conserva for $12 and finally our sourdough bread with Central Coast Family Farm extra virgin olive oil for $9.

