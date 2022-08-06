Fashion Model Sells Mandeville Canyon Home for $4.3 Million

Photo: Pardee Properties

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property 

By Dolores Quintana

Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has unloaded her Mandeville Canyon home for $4.395 million. 

The home is located in the exclusive Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood and was designed by Design Works, an interior design firm from Orange County. 

Tookes married Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero, who according to The Dirt.com sold his current home and purchased yet another mansion in Mandeville Canyon shortly before their wedding last September which was a seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom contemporary home for $5.9 million.

