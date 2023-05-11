FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA
(Video) Pedestrian Bridge Could Connect George Wolfberg Park to Will Rogers State Beach
May 12, 2023 Staff Writer
A bridge could make Palisades residents not have to cross the Pacific Coast Highway to get to the beach. But...
Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Awards Grants to Improve Community
May 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Funds For The Checks Were Raised Through a Rummage Sale and By Members Working At a Snack Bar At The...
Actress Holly Robinson Peete To Be Honored at Mother’s Day Celebration
The 6th Annual Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers Will Take Place On May 13 At a Private Residence In Pacific...
“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”
The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...
Restaurants All Over The Westside Serving Special Menus For Mother’s Day
May 11, 2023 Dolores Quintana
You Can Find Them In Culver City, Beverly Hills and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Beverly Hills: Emilia Ristorante, the...
New Pizzeria Brings NYC Style to Palisades
May 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Robert Flutie Hopes To Replicate The New York City Quality of Pizza Parlors Where Families Can Hang Out After Events...
Malibu Seafood Sensation To Expand to Huntington Beach Pier
Christopher Tompkins Fanbase For His Malibu Restaurant Has Led To Expansions Into Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Downtown LA. Broad...
(Video) Spend A Morning At Estate Coffee on Via De La Paz
This is what a morning looks like at Pacific Palisades’ Estate Coffee located on Via De La Paz. @palisadesnews This...
(Video) This Bicycle Shop Focuses on E-Bikes in Pacific Palisades
Kruse and Company, located in Pacific Palisades, specializes in electric bike needs for customers and owners who need repair. @palisadesnews...
Fire Station 69 to Host Fire Service Recognition Day Event
May 10, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Event is Part of The Annual Lafd Fire Service Day, When Select Fire Stations in The City Are Open...
Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes
May 10, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics. By Zach Armstrong...
Lifeguard Towers at Will Rogers Beach to be Painted with Pride Colors
The Beach Area Has Been a Popular Destination For Gay Men Since The 1940s and was Later Named Ginger Rogers...
Palisades Tennis Team Wins 14th Straight City Championship
When The Third Doubles Team of Sophomore Caleb Scoot and Freshman Zac Cohen Defeated Grenada Hills’ Number Two Double Team,...
(Video) Take a Look Inside The Palisades Branch Library
May 9, 2023 Staff Writer
The location, adjacent to Palisades Recreation Center, includes magazines, desktops and workspaces. @palisadesnews The Palisades Branch Library includes magazines, desktops...
Officer Brian Espin Issues Guidance on How Palisades Families Can Prevent Crime
May 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Espin Is Also Encouraging Families To Have Conversations With Their Children About Being Mindful Of Neighbors Around Palisades Park. By...
