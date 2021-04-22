Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines

By Toi Creel

A local is looking to open a fine wine shop saying Brentwood and the Palisades community “deserves a proper wine shop.”

Smith Cho, under company name The Menacing Beagle, has applied for a permit for a liquor license to open Brentwood Fine Wines in San Vicente Plaza. Located in what used to be Moe’s Fine Wines, at 11740 San Vicente Blvd Suite 11, Cho says she plans for a wine and liquor shop to offer premium quality alcohol selections from all over the world.

“Brentwood Fine Wines was chosen because Brentwood and the surrounding area (Pacific Palisades) is desperately in need of its own wine shop,” Cho told Palisades News. “The Brentwood community (and by proxy, Palisades) deserves a proper wine shop. A place for you to pop into on your way to a dinner party, a local place for residents to gather for tastings and to feel like they have their own wine+spirits shop that caters to them and for them.”

While Cho originally has a background in real estate, she said she plans to employ her own love of wine to help guide her decision-making. She also has help in the form of her partners, whom have years of experience in the industry.

“There will be local deliveries and curbside pickup to make it convenient too. We will be able to assist with stocking their cellars from all over the world. [We also want to] help arrange and coordinate wine for private dinners and parties. There are many tiers of households right here in Brentwood and Palisades and everyone should be able to choose from either end of the spectrum and expect an excellent product curated for them,” Cho said.

As far as what visitors can expect from inside the wine shop, Cho says she wants to provide a relaxed and airy feel. She plans to offer wines from worldwide and local vineyards, but also natural and organic wines, tequilas, scotches, whiskeys, vodkas, gins. Brentwood Fine Wines will also offer “tastings for varietals/vineyards/regions, as well as liquor tastings,” with staff on hand to guide and assist visitors.

Cho expects the shop to open in early summer 2021.