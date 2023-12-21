Fire Ravages Three-Level Palisadian Home

47 Firefighters Reportedly Worked to Extinguish the Flames

An early Thursday morning blaze that engulfed a residence in Pacific Palisades was swiftly extinguished by firefighters.

As per a notification from the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident unfolded around 9:54 a.m. at a property situated at 17840 W Lecco Ln.

Hoodline reported that the three-level structure, built in 1993 and reportedly unoccupied at the time of response, succumbed to flames. An update from the LAFD indicated that 47 firefighters managed to access and extinguish the persistent flames across multiple levels of the burning building within an hour.

No injuries were reported.