Fire Station 69 to Host Fire Service Recognition Day Event

By Zach Armstrong

On May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pacific Palisades families can attend Fire Station 69 at Carey Street and Sunset Boulevard for special demonstrations such as showing how the “jaws of life” are used on vehicles, sitting in a fire truck or looking in the back of a paramedic vehicle’s life-saving equipment.

The event is part of the annual LAFD Fire Service Day, when select fire stations in the city are open for families. This year’s theme highlights Community Emergency Response Team volunteers as part of “The Greatest Good for the Greatest Number of People”.

Carl Ginsberg, an honorary fire chief for Operations West Bureau, will be honored at the event. There will also be tours of the fire station, free hotdogs and Station 69 gear for sale including t-shirts and hats.