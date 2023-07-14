Former Disney CEO Puts Malibu Estate on Market

Designed by Architect Robert Am Stern, the Estate Sits On Five Acres

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner has listed his expansive Malibu estate for sale at the price of $195 million, Patch reported.

The property, situated at 33550 Pacific Coast Hwy, covers 25,025 square feet. This home encompasses 16 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. The estate showcases unique amenities such as an underground tunnel, connecting the pool area to a spacious movie theater.

Designed by renowned architect Robert AM Stern, the estate is set on approximately five acres in one of the most picturesque coves in the world. The architectural style draws inspiration from old estates in Provence, Tuscany, and Spain. The stone-covered structures boast antique terra-cotta roofs, blending with the lush gardens and inviting courtyards.

Nine distinct structures can be found, including a gym, beach cottage, guest houses, office space, and an underground tunnel leading from the pool to a large movie theater. A separate elevator provides access to the beach.

The construction of the estate spanned over four decades.