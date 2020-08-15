Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled

Rendering of 17346 Sunset Boulevard. Photo: LACDP.

By Toi Creel

The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet to be determined.

Located at 17346 Sunset boulevard, the proposed building would be converted into housing (39 apartments) and ground-floor retail.

The project was supposed to go before the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on August 13, but it was rescheduled for Thursday, August 27th at 8:30 a.m. The city changed the meeting in order to give the applicant more time to prep materials.

Many have touted the project for its ability to provide low-income housing and help address the need for places to stay on the west side, but it’s also facing a lot of criticism from the community.

At a July 6 City Planning virtual hearing, the Palisades Design Review Board, the Pacific Palisades Community Council, the Pacific Palisades Residents Association and the Edgewater Towers Condominium Association all opposed the building’s construction.

In order to meet city code, the reconstruction would require changes to height and floor area ratio (FAR). No one from the community spoke in favor of the project during that meeting.

The applicant is California Food Management LLC, working with Lobbyist Michael Gonzales is working for the applicant and the Gonzales Law Group, paying a total $229,475.

Want to check out plans for the proposed building? Recommendation done by staff and materials will be available for viewing on August 18. You can check out https://planning.lacity.org/about/commissions-boards-hearings for more.

in News, Real Estate
