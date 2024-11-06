Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages

A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing Los Angeles County, alleging that he faced discrimination over his disability and endured homophobic harassment from a co-worker while at the Marina del Rey fire station, according to a report from Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, outlines a six-year history of alleged discrimination and harassment that plaintiff Guilherme Guimaraes claims violated his rights under the Fair Employment and Housing Act. Guimaraes is reportedly seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

In 2017, Guimaraes developed aplastic anemia after exposure to toxic smoke and benzene on the job, requiring him to take 20 months of medical leave. After returning to his post in Marina del Rey, he claims he struggled to secure accommodations, including the need for a service dog and a well-ventilated workspace, the L.A. Times reported. Guimaraes’s lawsuit states that these difficulties were compounded when a new firefighter, Eric Barnett, joined the station in early 2021 and allegedly began making homophobic remarks.

While Guimaraes is not gay, the complaint notes that Barnett’s comments deeply affected him because of his own close ties to a gay family member, creating an uncomfortable and hostile work environment. According to the suit, despite Guimaraes filing complaints, the Fire Department failed to take disciplinary action against Barnett, leading to an escalation in tensions between the two, the L.A. Times reported.

In 2022, Guimaraes was temporarily reassigned to other fire stations in North Hollywood and Agoura Hills, which he claims were retaliatory moves for speaking out about Barnett’s behavior. However, he was later returned to the Marina del Rey station, where Barnett allegedly continued the harassment, including placing offensive items in Guimaraes’s locker. Guimaraes was later reassigned to Chatsworth, where he found another item intended to harass him, the suit claims, as reported by the L.A. Times.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Palisades Art Association to Host Juried Art Show

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Artists Are Welcome to Submit up to Three Artworks The Pacific Palisades Art Association will hold its annual Juried Art...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Activist Named 24th Senate District’s “2024 Woman of the Year”

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

In Addition to Working With the Alzheimer’s Association, She Has Been Active in the Stop Asian Hate Movement Senator Ben...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new...

Photo: MLS.com
Hard, News

Owner of Matthew Perry’s Former Home Calls Property “Piece of Paradise”: Report

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

In an Instagram Post, She Explained, “The Moment I Walked into the Home, I Knew It Was ‘The One’ Anita...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: ARCANE
News, Upbeat

L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Upbeat

Registration Opens for 10th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Turkey Trot Will Raise Funds for Several Charities, Including Day of Giving, Local Firehouses #69 and #23, and Desita.org...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR