Forum for Women Veterans to Be Held at American Legion Palisades

The Event Is Free and Doors Open at 10 a.m.

By Zach Armstrong

American Legion Palisades Post 283 will hold the “Challenges and Opportunities” forum on March 2 where women veterans can connect and talk about the challenges, issues and possibilities they face.

Virginia Wimmer, deputy secretary of Women Veteran Affairs at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the keynote speaker of the event. Professionals will be present to answer any questions related to veterans benefits, medical care, educational opportunities and employment. Raffle prizes and lunch will also be offered.

The event is free and doors open at 10 a.m. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veterans-event-challenges-and-oppurtunities-tickets-800756222417.