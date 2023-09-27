Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

Photo: Santa Monica College

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals

The Santa Monica College Dance Department kicks off its Fall 2023 Masters of Dance series, featuring a lineup of master classes and educational workshops led by accomplished dance professionals. 

The series commences on October 5 with Ido Tadmor guiding a ballet technique class, focusing on core strengthening and transitions, followed by contemporary ballet phrase work.

The Masters of Dance workshops are open to the public, free of charge, and individuals can participate as active attendees or observers. Seating availability is limited and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The workshops will be conducted in Room CPC 304 at the SMC Core Performance Center (CPC), situated on the main SMC Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

The Fall 2023 Masters of Dance schedule is as follows:

  • October 5 at 12:30 p.m.: Ido Tadmor: “Ballet and Contemporary Phrasework” — CPC 304 (main SMC Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Esteemed Israeli dancer Ido Tadmor leads a ballet technique class emphasizing core strengthening and transitions, followed by contemporary ballet phrase work. Tadmor, renowned as a choreographer and judge in professional dance competitions, previously served as the Artistic Director of the Israeli National Ballet and performed as a principal dancer with acclaimed companies like Bat Dor Dance Company, Bat Sheva Dance Company, Scapino Ballet Rotterdam, and Lar Lubovitch Dance Company. He has collaborated with distinguished choreographers including Hans Van Mannen, Ohad Naharin, Alvin Ailey, Vladimir Vassiliev, and Robert North. This event is free and presented in partnership with the SMC Associates and SMC Dance Department.
  • October 17 at 10:15 a.m.: Jillian Meyers: “Making and Moving for the Camera” — CPC 304 (main SMC Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Emmy-nominated choreographer and dancer Jillian Meyers leads a master class that explores the tools and techniques crucial for capturing dance effectively with a camera, whether as a choreographer or dancer. Meyers has an extensive background in commercial, stage, film, and site-specific performance, having choreographed Hozier’s “Work Song” and danced on numerous Janet Jackson tours. She also served as an assistant choreographer for the award-winning film “La La Land” and recently contributed to the NBC series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as an episodic co-choreographer. Meyers embraces various artistic disciplines in her innovative project “The Seaweed Sisters.” This event is free and presented in partnership with the SMC Associates and SMC Dance Department.
  • October 26 at 12:30 p.m.: Holly Johnston: “Responsive Body: Movement for Radical Joy + Body Liberation” — CPC 304 (main SMC Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Holly Johnston leads an exploration of the Responsive Body’s approach to movement, emphasizing social bonding, sensational pleasure, and radical joy through the RB Movement Map, which energizes dance expressions. Johnston is the visionary behind Responsive Body, a social movement and body liberation practice. She has received recognition as a Choreographic Fellow at the Maggie Allesee National Center for Choreography (MANCC), an ODC/Dance Company Theater Artist in Residence, and a SCUBA National Touring Artist. Her podcast, “A Space To Be,” delves into topics spanning culture, politics, embodiment, creativity, history, and shared futures. Johnston also collaborates with Contra-Tiempo Activist Dance Theater, contributing as a human performance systems and production ecologist. This event is free and presented in partnership with the SMC Associates and SMC Dance Department.

For additional information, visit smc.edu/dance or contact 310-434-4100 or 310-434-8763.

