Free Rides on LA Metro?

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Video
Dining, Video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 9, 2020

News, Video

Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020

September 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...
News, Real Estate, Video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 4, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Video

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, Video

Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
Food & Drink, Video

How Do You Brew?

September 3, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
News, Video

Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter

September 3, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...
News, Video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

September 1, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
News, Video

Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020

September 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Real Estate, Video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...
Video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, Video

PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...

