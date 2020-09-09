LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Free Rides on LA Metro?
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
How Do You Brew?
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...Read more
POPULAR
Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga
Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke...Read more