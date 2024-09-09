Funding Secured For New Palisades Dog Park

In 2021, Almost 3,500 Palisadian Petition Signatures Were Garnered for an Off-Leash Dog Park

By Zach Armstrong

Dog owners of the Pacific Palisades are one step closer to having a space where their beloved felines can roam free.

“After years of advocacy by local residents, we are finally getting a dog park in the Pacific Palisades!” Councilwoman Traci Park stated in her newsletter. “We will be working with Rec & Parks to schedule community meetings to go over the details. Stay tuned for more updates as we get things moving!”

The announcement comes nearly nine months after the L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners voted to apply for a $1.5 million grant to create an off-leash dog park in Temescal Canyon Park with new fencing, a concrete travel path, synthetic surfacing, security lighting, a hydration station and dog agility equipment.

In 2021, almost 3,500 Palisadian petition signatures were garnered for an off-leash dog park. The same year, it was announced that the city would set aside $765,000 for a dog park at Temescal Park.