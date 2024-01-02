Gen. X Forever Closing Party Coming to Santa Monica

A group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez.

bG Gallery presents the “Gen. X Forever Closing Party,” concluding with a closing reception on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., held at 2525 Michigan Ave.

Relive the cultural essence of the latchkey kid generation through “Gen X Forever,” a group exhibition featuring artworks by Gen X artists, including the second solo show by Douglas Alvarez.

This showcase pays homage to the media and technology that defined an era, encompassing VHS tapes, handheld video games, and more. Through new paintings and an interactive installation, “Gen. X Forever” offers an opportunity for the audience to immerse themselves in the essence of a generation that navigated a swiftly evolving technological landscape. The exhibit aims to evoke nostalgia and reflection on the distinctive connection formed with both analog and digital pasts.

Notable artists participating in the exhibition include Kristine Augustyn, Terri Berman, Andrea Bogdan, Fab 5 Freddy, Spooky Harris, Michelle Kingdom, Peter Liashkov, David Lovejoy, Susan Lizotte, Ralph Allen Massey, Alexander McVickar, Raymond Petibone, Alessandra Pierelli, Carol Powell, Stuart Rapeport, Mike Saijo, Jack Reilly, Gay Summer Rick, RISK, Linda Smith, Michael Turchin, Kenny Scharf, Glen Miller, Rhiannon Isabella Valent, Larry Vigon, Eric Wixon, and more.